Warsaw restaurants you'll love

Warsaw restaurants
Toast
  • Warsaw

Warsaw's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Must-try Warsaw restaurants

One Ten Craft Meatery image

 

One Ten Craft Meatery

110 N. Buffalo Street, Warsaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Primavera$31.00
Grilled Chicken, Casarecce, Onion, Squash, Tomato, Carrot, White Wine Sauce, Parmesan, Lemon
Beef Filet (8 oz)$50.00
8 oz Grass-Fed Filet, Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: The queen of all steak, cut-with-spoon tender, very lean, great with bleu cheese crust.
Wagyu Skirt Steak$50.00
Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: Tasting notes vary from cut to cut; wagyu is a top breed of cattle that results in amazing marbling, which results in high flavor and generally tenderness
More about One Ten Craft Meatery
Lakelife Bar & Grill image

 

Lakelife Bar & Grill

3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lakelife Bar & Grill
Maria’s Family Restaurant image

 

Maria’s Family Restaurant

3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Maria’s Family Restaurant
