Warsaw restaurants you'll love

More about One Ten Craft Meatery
One Ten Craft Meatery
110 N. Buffalo Street, Warsaw
|Popular items
|Chicken Primavera
|$31.00
Grilled Chicken, Casarecce, Onion, Squash, Tomato, Carrot, White Wine Sauce, Parmesan, Lemon
|Beef Filet (8 oz)
|$50.00
8 oz Grass-Fed Filet, Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: The queen of all steak, cut-with-spoon tender, very lean, great with bleu cheese crust.
|Wagyu Skirt Steak
|$50.00
Horseradish Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Red Onion, Truffle Oil
CHEF NOTE: Tasting notes vary from cut to cut; wagyu is a top breed of cattle that results in amazing marbling, which results in high flavor and generally tenderness
More about Maria’s Family Restaurant
Maria’s Family Restaurant
3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw