Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Warsaw

Go
Warsaw restaurants
Toast

Warsaw restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd

3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
More about Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd
Maria’s Family Restaurant image

 

Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F

3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken ranch wrap$8.99
Grilled or crispy chicken with tomato, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a tortilla. Served with French fries
More about Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F

Browse other tasty dishes in Warsaw

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Cookies

Cappuccino

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Warsaw to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston