Chicken wraps in Warsaw

Warsaw restaurants
Warsaw restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd

3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.95
Nashville Chicken Wrap$12.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
More about Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd
Maria’s Family Restaurant image

 

Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F

3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.99
Grilled or crispy chicken with sautéed onions, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla. Served with French fries
More about Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F

