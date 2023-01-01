Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Warsaw
/
Warsaw
/
Coleslaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve coleslaw
Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd
3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.95
More about Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd
Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F
3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw
No reviews yet
Side of Coleslaw
$2.89
More about Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F
Browse other tasty dishes in Warsaw
Tacos
Hot Chocolate
Fajitas
Waffles
Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
More near Warsaw to explore
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston