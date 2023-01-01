Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Warsaw

Warsaw restaurants that serve fajitas

Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F

3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw

Fajitas$11.99
Choice of chicken or steak with sizzling peppers, onions, and tomato on a hot plate. served with mexican rice, beans, and choice of tortillas
Fajita combo$16.99
Chicken, steak, and shrimp with sizzling peppers, onions, and tomato on a hot plate. Served with mexican rice, beans, and choice of tortillas
Supreme Fajitas$17.99
Chicken, steak, and shrimp with sizzling peppers, onions, and tomato on a hot plate, covered with melted queso dip. Served with mexican rice, beans, and choice of tortillas
Courthouse Coffee - 108 N Buffalo Street

108 N Buffalo Street, Warsaw

Chicken Fajita Wrap$6.75
tasty fajita chicken meat with four slices of cheese with lettuce and ranch in a spinach wrap, hot pressed
