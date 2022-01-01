Tacos in Warsaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve tacos
Lakelife Bar & Grill - 3687 N Barbee Rd
3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw
|Taco Sticks
|$9.95
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.95
Maria’s Family Restaurant - 3865 Lake City HWY #F
3865 Lake City HWY #F, Warsaw
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.39
chicken breast mixed with peppers, onions, tomato, and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese over crisp green salad
|Beef Taco Salad
|$8.39
Taco meat mixed with peppers, onions, tomato, and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese on top of crisp green salad