Chicken salad in Warsaw

Warsaw restaurants that serve chicken salad

Jewell's on Main

100 East Main Street, Warsaw

Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Grilled chicken blended with celery, grapes, red onions, and mayo served on a croissant
Chicken Salad Solo$5.00
Garden Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, diced eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and herbed croutons. Prepared blackened, crispy, or grilled
Hometown Pizza - Warsaw-010

205 Roberta Drive, Warsaw

Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Colossal bites on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
