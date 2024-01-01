Chicken salad in Warsaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve chicken salad
Jewell's on Main
100 East Main Street, Warsaw
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Grilled chicken blended with celery, grapes, red onions, and mayo served on a croissant
|Chicken Salad Solo
|$5.00
|Garden Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, diced eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and herbed croutons. Prepared blackened, crispy, or grilled
Hometown Pizza - Warsaw-010
205 Roberta Drive, Warsaw
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Colossal bites on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.