Chicken salad in Warsaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve chicken salad
Pizanos Pizzeria
425 N Main St, Warsaw
|Chicken Fingers Salad
|$13.99
Bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese
Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw
105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw
|CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
|$14.99
grilled and marinated chicken strips over greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, pepperonccini and feta. side ofgrilled pita triangles and greek dressing
|CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
|$13.99
mixed greens topped with fried chicken fingers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and cucmber slices