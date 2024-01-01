Tacos in Warsaw

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warsaw restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Pizanos Pizzeria

425 N Main St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco pizza$25.99
Mild taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, black olives, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
More about Pizanos Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw

105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SALAD$14.49
mixed greens in a fried tortilla shell bowl topped with zesty taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. served with salsa and sour cream on the side
TACO WRAP$13.99
seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar. Served with salsa and sour cream
More about Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw

