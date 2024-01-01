Tacos in Warsaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve tacos
Pizanos Pizzeria
425 N Main St, Warsaw
|Taco pizza
|$25.99
Mild taco sauce, seasoned taco meat, black olives, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw
105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw
|TACO SALAD
|$14.49
mixed greens in a fried tortilla shell bowl topped with zesty taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. served with salsa and sour cream on the side
|TACO WRAP
|$13.99
seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar. Served with salsa and sour cream