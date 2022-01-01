Go
Toast

The Warwick Hotel

We are a small town, casual American bar & restaurant that uses simple and fresh ingredients in our recipes. We strive to provide a memorable dining experience every time you enter the building. See you at The Wick! The place where good friends meet.

12 W Main St • $$

Avg 3.8 (595 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Turkey Rachel$12.50
Classic Tomato$6.50
Crispy Fish Sandwich$12.50
Old Style Burger$13.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12 W Main St

Hummelstown PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Your Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

Jo Jo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Parkside Hotel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston