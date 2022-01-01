Go
Toast

Warwick LA

Curated cocktails served in a posh bi-level space accented by leather banquettes & chandeliers.

6507 Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

6507 Sunset Blvd

Loa Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grandmaster Recorders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EDEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers Meatballs

No reviews yet

Say ciao to tradition and hello to your new favorite plant-based Italian bistro: Brothers Meatballs. Inspired by the food Mama so lovingly prepared for Sunday suppers, these meatballs are a modern take on a family classic. All menu items are 100% plant-based and made with Mama's secret ingredient: love.

Escape Hotel Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston