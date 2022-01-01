Warwick restaurants you'll love
Warwick's top cuisines
Must-try Warwick restaurants
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wolfgang Puck Express
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
marinated tomatoes, aged parmesan, oregano
|Butternut Squash
|$7.00
cardamom cream
|Roasted Turkey BLT
|$15.00
applewood bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, vine ripe tomatoes, chips
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery
1705 W Shore Road, Warwick
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$18.00
|Polpette
|$9.00
CHICKEN WINGS
Providence Provisions
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Popular items
|Plain HotDog
|$5.00
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Popular items
|Dave's Steak Sandwich
|$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
|Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Fish and Chips
|$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Top Of The Bay Restaurant
898 Oakland Beach Ave, Warwick
|Popular items
|Tangy Chicken Wings
|$10.95
(10) lightly battered wings sauteed in a garlic burgundy wine sauce with sliced hot cherry peppers
|Filet Mignon
|$32.95
A 12oz center cut tenderloin grilled to your liking. Try it with a side of béarnaise sauce or with a mushroom demi-glaze!
|Top of the Bay Famous Clam Cakes - Half Dozen (6)
|$6.95
Beans & Buns
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado
|$9.00
Peppered Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, Cheddar + Dijonnaise on Sourdough
|Egg & Cheddar
|$4.25
fried egg & cheddar on an english muffin
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$6.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar on an english muffin
D'Angelo
80 Lambert Lind Hwy., Warwick
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
|Popular items
|Protein Drink
|$8.50
Chocolate or vanilla, blended with choice of dairy. Choose three options: blueberries, honey, peanut butter, spinach, strawberries or yogurt.
|Smoothie
All natural Island Oasis banana smoothie.
|The Original Egg Sandwich
|$4.40
Toasted English muffin with onion, tomato, and American cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Apponaug Brewing Company
334 Knight Street, Warwick
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$12.00
house made pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, vinegar based cole slaw topped with fried onion strings on potato rolls
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, sweet pickles, served on potato rolls
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
plain, house made fried chicken tenderloins, choice of dipping sauce
SANDWICHES
D'Angelo
1565 Warwick Ave., Warwick
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
D'Angelo
385 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
Vitto's Pizza and Bar
647 Main Avenue, Warwick
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.79
8 (PCS)
|1/2 LB Wings
|$8.79
With Fries
|Italian
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
|Angry Hawaiian Pizza
|$14.00
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle
PVD Pizza - Warwick
2914 post rd, warwick
|Popular items
|LG. Wings
|$17.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Small BYO Pizza
|$8.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Notorious Pizza and Subs
2028 warwick ave, Warwick
Newport Restaurant Group - HQ Kitchen
300 Metro Center Bvd Suite 100, Warwick