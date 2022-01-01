Warwick restaurants you'll love

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Warwick

Warwick's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Warwick restaurants

Wolfgang Puck Express image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wolfgang Puck Express

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 2.8 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$18.00
marinated tomatoes, aged parmesan, oregano
Butternut Squash$7.00
cardamom cream
Roasted Turkey BLT$15.00
applewood bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, vine ripe tomatoes, chips
More about Wolfgang Puck Express
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery image

 

DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery

1705 W Shore Road, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Calamari$11.00
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.00
Polpette$9.00
More about DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery
Providence Provisions image

CHICKEN WINGS

Providence Provisions

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain HotDog$5.00
Veggie Burger$13.00
Meatball Sub$15.00
More about Providence Provisions
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dave's Steak Sandwich$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Fish and Chips$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Top Of The Bay Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Top Of The Bay Restaurant

898 Oakland Beach Ave, Warwick

Avg 4.1 (2089 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tangy Chicken Wings$10.95
(10) lightly battered wings sauteed in a garlic burgundy wine sauce with sliced hot cherry peppers
Filet Mignon$32.95
A 12oz center cut tenderloin grilled to your liking. Try it with a side of béarnaise sauce or with a mushroom demi-glaze!
Top of the Bay Famous Clam Cakes - Half Dozen (6)$6.95
More about Top Of The Bay Restaurant
Beans & Buns image

 

Beans & Buns

2166 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Avocado$9.00
Peppered Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, Cheddar + Dijonnaise on Sourdough
Egg & Cheddar$4.25
fried egg & cheddar on an english muffin
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar on an english muffin
More about Beans & Buns
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

80 Lambert Lind Hwy., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Protein Drink$8.50
Chocolate or vanilla, blended with choice of dairy. Choose three options: blueberries, honey, peanut butter, spinach, strawberries or yogurt.
Smoothie
All natural Island Oasis banana smoothie.
The Original Egg Sandwich$4.40
Toasted English muffin with onion, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Apponaug Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Apponaug Brewing Company

334 Knight Street, Warwick

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork$12.00
house made pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, vinegar based cole slaw topped with fried onion strings on potato rolls
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, sweet pickles, served on potato rolls
Chicken Strips$10.00
plain, house made fried chicken tenderloins, choice of dipping sauce
More about Apponaug Brewing Company
D'Angelo image

SANDWICHES

D'Angelo

1565 Warwick Ave., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

385 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Ronzios Warwick Active image

 

Ronzios Warwick Active

2424 West Shore Rd, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ronzios Warwick Active
Tree House Tavern image

 

Tree House Tavern

1094 Centerville Road, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tree House Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.79
8 (PCS)
1/2 LB Wings$8.79
With Fries
Italian
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks

745 West Shore Road, Warwickl

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
Angry Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle
More about Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
Restaurant banner

 

PVD Pizza - Warwick

2914 post rd, warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG. Wings$17.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Small BYO Pizza$8.75
Pick your sauce and toppings. All pizzas come with cheddar mozzarella blend.
Boneless Wings$8.75
Tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about PVD Pizza - Warwick
Restaurant banner

 

RI Burger Co & Bar

2000 Post Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RI Burger Co & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Notorious Pizza and Subs

2028 warwick ave, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Notorious Pizza and Subs
Restaurant banner

 

Newport Restaurant Group - HQ Kitchen

300 Metro Center Bvd Suite 100, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Newport Restaurant Group - HQ Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warwick

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Clams

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston