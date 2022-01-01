Warwick American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Warwick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wolfgang Puck Express
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
marinated tomatoes, aged parmesan, oregano
|Butternut Squash
|$7.00
cardamom cream
|Roasted Turkey BLT
|$15.00
applewood bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, vine ripe tomatoes, chips
CHICKEN WINGS
Providence Provisions
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Plain HotDog
|$5.00
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
|Meatball Sub
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Dave's Steak Sandwich
|$12.25
Hand cut tenderloin served on a torpedo roll with American cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
|Dave's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Served on a bulkie roll with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Fish and Chips
|$12.99
Lightly battered fresh cod fillet served with french fries and coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Top Of The Bay Restaurant
898 Oakland Beach Ave, Warwick
|Tangy Chicken Wings
|$10.95
(10) lightly battered wings sauteed in a garlic burgundy wine sauce with sliced hot cherry peppers
|Filet Mignon
|$32.95
A 12oz center cut tenderloin grilled to your liking. Try it with a side of béarnaise sauce or with a mushroom demi-glaze!
|Top of the Bay Famous Clam Cakes - Half Dozen (6)
|$6.95
Grainsley's Kitchen & Drinks
745 West Shore Road, Warwickl
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and shaved parmesan cheese; served with a homemade Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Buffalo and Red Sauce Base, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch or Blue Cheese Drizzle
|Angry Hawaiian Pizza
|$14.00
Bacon, Pineapple, jalapenos, Spicy Habanero Drizzle