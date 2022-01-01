Warwick sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Warwick

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

80 Lambert Lind Hwy., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Protein Drink$8.50
Chocolate or vanilla, blended with choice of dairy. Choose three options: blueberries, honey, peanut butter, spinach, strawberries or yogurt.
Smoothie
All natural Island Oasis banana smoothie.
The Original Egg Sandwich$4.40
Toasted English muffin with onion, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Brewed Awakenings
D'Angelo image

SANDWICHES

D'Angelo

1565 Warwick Ave., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

385 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warwick

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Clams

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston