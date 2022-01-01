Calamari in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve calamari
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery
1705 W Shore Road, Warwick
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
Crow's Nest
288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick
|Pt. Judith Calamari
|$12.95
lightly fried, roasted cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & lemon aioli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Fried Calamari
|$11.50
Served with hot peppers and cocktail sauce
|Fried Calamari Aglio
|$11.50
Tossed with garlic butter, olives, and hot peppers
PVD Pizza - Warwick
2914 post rd, warwick
|Sweet & Spicy Calamari
|$9.75
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
|Calamari
|$9.75
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
|Sicilian Calamari
|$10.75
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.