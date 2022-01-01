Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve calamari

Fried Calamari image

 

DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery

1705 W Shore Road, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
More about DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery
Banner pic

 

Crow's Nest

288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pt. Judith Calamari$12.95
lightly fried, roasted cherry tomatoes, banana peppers & lemon aioli
More about Crow's Nest
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.50
Served with hot peppers and cocktail sauce
Fried Calamari Aglio$11.50
Tossed with garlic butter, olives, and hot peppers
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

PVD Pizza - Warwick

2914 post rd, warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Spicy Calamari$9.75
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
Calamari$9.75
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
Sicilian Calamari$10.75
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
More about PVD Pizza - Warwick

