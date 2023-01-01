Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Cannolis
Warwick restaurants that serve cannolis
Crow's Nest Restaurant
288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.95
More about Crow's Nest Restaurant
Beans & Buns Bakery & Cafe
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
No reviews yet
Cannoli Filled Cruffin
$5.00
More about Beans & Buns Bakery & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick
Fudge
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Meatball Subs
Fried Scallops
Jalapeno Poppers
Turkey Clubs
More near Warwick to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston