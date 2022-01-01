Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

 

Tommy's Clam Shack

2247A Warwick Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart of Chicken Soup$5.99
More about Tommy's Clam Shack
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$4.99
More about Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick

Hot Chocolate

Fish Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Fudge

Croissants

Lobsters

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston