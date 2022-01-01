Chicken tenders in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Apponaug Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Apponaug Brewing Company

334 Knight Street, Warwick

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork$12.00
house made pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, vinegar based cole slaw topped with fried onion strings on potato rolls
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, sweet pickles, served on potato rolls
Chicken Strips$10.00
plain, house made fried chicken tenderloins, choice of dipping sauce
More about Apponaug Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.79
8 (PCS)
Curly Fries$6.04
Large Cheese 16"$14.29
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick

Egg Sandwiches

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston