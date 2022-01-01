Chicken tenders in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Apponaug Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Apponaug Brewing Company
334 Knight Street, Warwick
|Pulled Pork
|$12.00
house made pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, vinegar based cole slaw topped with fried onion strings on potato rolls
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
fried buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, honey sriracha glaze, creamy coleslaw, sweet pickles, served on potato rolls
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
plain, house made fried chicken tenderloins, choice of dipping sauce