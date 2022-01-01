Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Beans & Buns

2166 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Beans & Buns
Consumer pic

 

Brewed Awakenings

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Baked fresh to a golden brown, filled with rich, sweet Belgium chocolate and hazelnut ganache, topped with drizzled chocolate.
More about Brewed Awakenings

