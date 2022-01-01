Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Chocolate Croissants
Warwick restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Beans & Buns
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
More about Beans & Buns
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.90
Baked fresh to a golden brown, filled with rich, sweet Belgium chocolate and hazelnut ganache, topped with drizzled chocolate.
More about Brewed Awakenings
