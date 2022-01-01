Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Croissants
Warwick restaurants that serve croissants
Beans & Buns
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$4.50
Plain Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Beans & Buns
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
No reviews yet
Butter Croissant
$3.50
Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra plump, sweet buttery flavor.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick
Lox
Salmon
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Lobsters
More near Warwick to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston