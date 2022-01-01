Egg sandwiches in Warwick

Wolfgang Puck Express image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wolfgang Puck Express

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 2.8 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Ham and Egg Sandwich$12.50
provolone, arugula, crispy potatoes
More about Wolfgang Puck Express
The Boss Egg Sandwich image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Egg Sandwich$3.85
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap plus any toppings.
The Boss Egg Sandwich$7.25
Toasted butter croissant, bacon, ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese.
1 Egg Sandwich$2.50
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap plus any toppings.
More about Brewed Awakenings

