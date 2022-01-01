Fish tacos in Warwick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crow's Nest

288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.95
More about Crow's Nest
Consumer pic

 

Tommy’s Clam Shack

2247A Warwick Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tommy's Fish Tacos$11.99
Mahi Mahi marinated in a sweet citrus teriyaki marinade with pico de gallo, spicy tartar, shredded Lettuce. 2 tacos
More about Tommy’s Clam Shack

