Fried scallops in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Warwick restaurants that serve fried scallops

Crow's Nest

288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallop And Clam Combo$24.95
Fried Scallops$22.95
More about Crow's Nest
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$12.99
Lightly battered sweet bay scallops
More about Dave's Bar & Grill

