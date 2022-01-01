Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried scallops in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Fried Scallops
Warwick restaurants that serve fried scallops
Crow's Nest
288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick
No reviews yet
Fried Scallop And Clam Combo
$24.95
Fried Scallops
$22.95
More about Crow's Nest
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
Avg 4.3
(524 reviews)
Fried Scallops
$12.99
Lightly battered sweet bay scallops
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
