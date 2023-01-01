Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Warwick

Go
Warwick restaurants
Toast

Warwick restaurants that serve hummus

Providence Provisions image

CHICKEN WINGS

Providence Provisions

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Plate$12.00
More about Providence Provisions
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar - 647 Main Avenue, Warwick RI 02886

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Plate$9.31
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar - 647 Main Avenue, Warwick RI 02886

Browse other tasty dishes in Warwick

Fried Ravioli

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Pudding

Eggplant Parm

Cheeseburgers

Scallops

Map

More near Warwick to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (322 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston