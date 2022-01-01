Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Warwick
/
Warwick
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Warwick restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
Avg 4.3
(524 reviews)
Jalapeno poppers
$7.99
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Vitto's Pizza and Bar
647 Main Avenue, Warwick
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.79
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
