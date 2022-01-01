Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Warwick restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

Crow's Nest

288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster roll$28.95
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs
on a grilled buttery roll
Cup of chowder & 1/2 lobster roll$21.95
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll
More about Crow's Nest
Providence Provisions image

CHICKEN WINGS

Providence Provisions

2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll$20.00
More about Providence Provisions
Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Dave's Lobster Roll$21.50
100% lobster meat served on a grilled roll
More about Dave's Bar & Grill

