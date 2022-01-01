Lobster rolls in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Crow's Nest
Crow's Nest
288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick
|Lobster roll
|$28.95
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs
on a grilled buttery roll
|Cup of chowder & 1/2 lobster roll
|$21.95
chilled lobster meat, lightly dressed in mayonnaise, chopped celery & herbs on a grilled buttery top roll
More about Providence Provisions
CHICKEN WINGS
Providence Provisions
2000 Post Road Suite 29, Warwick
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00