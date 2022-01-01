Mac and cheese in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Crow's Nest Restaurant
288 Arnolds Neck Drive, Warwick
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$28.95
cavatappi pasta, four cheeses, lobster cream, toasted parmigiana breadcrumbs
Tommy's Clam Shack
2247A Warwick Avenue, Warwick
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE BOWL
|$9.99
PVD Pizza - Warwick - 2914 post rd
2914 post rd, warwick
|Grown Up Mac & Cheese
|$13.75
Rigatoni tossed in beer cheese sauce w bacon & crispy chicken.
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.75
Served with a side of marinara
|Mac & Cheese Calzone
Beer cheese sauce base, macaroni, cheddar mozzarella blend. Comes w/ side of Marinara.