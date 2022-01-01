Muffins in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve muffins
Beans & Buns
2166 Broad Street, Cranston
|Corn Muffin
|$4.00
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
|Cranberry Muffin
|$4.00
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
|Wheat English Muffin w/pb&j
|$3.60
Toasted, fork split Thomas English Muffin with peanut butter and choice of grape or strawberry jelly.
|Wheat English Muffin w/butter
|$2.75
Toasted, fork split Thomas wheat English Muffin.
|Corn Muffin
Baked fresh to a golden brown, extra moist, rich, grainy corn flavor.