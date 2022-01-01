Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Warwick

Warwick restaurants
Warwick restaurants that serve quesadillas

Dave's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Bar & Grill

2339 Post Road, Warwick

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scalions, and black beans
Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$11.50
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Brewed Awakenings

1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla-Cheese$8.95
grilled tortilla wrap with melted cheddar, Monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
Quesadilla-Chicken$12.95
grilled tortilla wrap, grilled chicken, with melted cheddar, monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Restaurant banner

 

Vitto's Pizza and Bar

647 Main Avenue, Warwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$9.63
Shredded Steak, Mozzarella & Cheddar
Steak Extravaganza Quesadilla$9.89
Shredded Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Cheddar
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$9.63
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olive & Spinach
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

PVD Pizza - Warwick

2914 post rd, warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese quesadilla$7.25
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about PVD Pizza - Warwick

