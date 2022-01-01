Quesadillas in Warwick
Warwick restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Dave's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Bar & Grill
2339 Post Road, Warwick
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scalions, and black beans
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.50
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.50
More about Brewed Awakenings
Brewed Awakenings
1316 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick
|Quesadilla-Cheese
|$8.95
grilled tortilla wrap with melted cheddar, Monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
|Quesadilla-Chicken
|$12.95
grilled tortilla wrap, grilled chicken, with melted cheddar, monterey jack, and mozzarella cheeses, served with sour cream.
More about Vitto's Pizza and Bar
Vitto's Pizza and Bar
647 Main Avenue, Warwick
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.63
Shredded Steak, Mozzarella & Cheddar
|Steak Extravaganza Quesadilla
|$9.89
Shredded Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Cheddar
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.63
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Olive & Spinach