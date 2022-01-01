Go
Wasabi

926 S. 16th St

Popular Items

Miso Soup (Gluten Free)$3.00
Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, Gluten Free.
Shrimp Rangoon$10.00
California Roll$7.00
Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
Marilyn Monroll$15.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna mixed, tempura crunch.
Spicy Egg Drop Soup (Gluten Free)$3.50
Gluten Free
Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Sweet potato tempura. Vegetarian
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Unagi sauce.
Pork Dumpling$7.00
cabbage and pork stuffed dumplings
Philadelphia Roll$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber. Gluten Free
Location

926 S. 16th St

Ames IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
