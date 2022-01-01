Go
Popular Items

Combination Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.
Salmon Sashimi$7.50
Shrimp Lo Mein$16.00
Lo Mein noodles with veggies, shrimp and lo Mein sauce.
Spicy Mexico$16.00
Spicy yellowtail, tuna avocado, jalapeño, topped with siracha and cilantro with a side of ponzu sauce
Tuna Princess$17.00
Spicy tuna, avocado layered over rice, topped w torched peppered tuna, yuzu miso sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Chicken Red Curry Noodle$15.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
Shrimp Rangoon$12.00
6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.
SIDE Eel Sauce$1.00
Baked Seafood Roll$17.00
All cooked- baked scallops, kanikama, snow crab in a creamy mayo sauce.
IOWA STRONG ROLL$16.00
Location

1615 SW Main St #100

Ankeny IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:10 am - 11:25 pm
Saturday10:10 am - 11:25 pm
