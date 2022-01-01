Go
Wasabi Sushi & Asian Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

560 2nd Ave N Suite B

Fargo, ND 58102

Menu

Most Popular

Crunch Munch
$16.00

Spicy crab, asparagus and crunch roll topped with ebi shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch.

Spicy Mayo
$0.99
Two Roll Deluxe
$21.00
Heart Attack
$7.00

Tempura fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna & spicy crab.

Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.00
Sweet Potato Roll
$7.00
Miso Soup
$3.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.00
Gyoza
$8.00

Fried or steamed gyoza served with gyoza sauce.

Edamame
$6.00

Soy beans steamed with salt or tossed with poke sauce.

Salmon

Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.00
Salmon Roll
$8.00

Miso Soup

Miso Soup
$3.00
Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura
$1.75

California Rolls

Spicy California Roll
$8.00

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki
$14.00

Tuna Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.00
Gyoza

Gyoza
$8.00

Fried or steamed gyoza served with gyoza sauce.

Edamame

Edamame
$6.00

Soy beans steamed with salt or tossed with poke sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad
$7.00

Northern Pacific
$17.00

Salmon, avocado topped with salmon and spicy mayo sauce.

Spider Roll
$16.00

Tempura fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cucumber and yamagobo roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Dakota
$16.00

Spicy tuna, crunch and avocado roll topped with a spicy crab salad with spicy mayo, wasabi and sriracha sauce.

Caterpillar
$16.00

Tempura shrimp and cucumber roll with avocado, eel sauce, and tempura crunch.

Rice
$2.00
Spam Musubi
$4.00
Cucumber Roll
$7.00
Fanta Grape (Can)
$2.00
Ginger Salad
$7.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

560 2nd Ave N Suite B, Fargo ND 58102

Directions

