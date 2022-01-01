Go
8705 Chambery Blvd #700

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Grill chicken with fried rice with garlic, onions, scrambled eggs (contains soy sauce & butter ) topped with crispy onions
California Roll$6.00
Angry Dragon *$16.00
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean Paste with dried seaweed , scallions and tofu
Pork Dumpling$8.00
6- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling served with our Home made dumpling sauce
Marilyn Monroll$16.00
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Shrimp Rangoon **$10.00
6- Wonton wrapper stuffed with shrimp & cream cheese sealed and fried served with our sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Temp Roll *$10.00
Rock n Roll **$16.00
Location

8705 Chambery Blvd #700

Johnston IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
