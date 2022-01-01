Ramen Wasabi
Japanese Ramen Noodles and Comfort Foods. If our page is unavailable please check back with in 20 minutes.
All orders are for Carryout only.
We do not deliver.
Thank you!
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
2101 N Milwaukee Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2101 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
MAMMOTH POKE
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL POKE | SUSHI BURRITOS
Snakes & Lattes
Chicago’s first full-service board game cafe. Order dinner and a brand-new game for delivery or takeout and pick up at our retail window.
Oromo Cafe
Come in and Enjoy
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
American Chinese Food and Cocktails