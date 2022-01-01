Go
Ramen Wasabi

Japanese Ramen Noodles and Comfort Foods. If our page is unavailable please check back with in 20 minutes.
All orders are for Carryout only.
We do not deliver.
Thank you!

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

2101 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Buns$9.00
braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions
Vegan Tan Tan Men$15.00
upton’s seitan ragu, mushroom and seaweed broth, buckwheat noodle, scallion, sesame, bok choy, chili oil available with egg noodle. Spicy.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
lemon, special sauce, cayenne, garlic chips
Hakata Red$15.50
super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger, house blended spice
Edamame$5.00
steamed, sea salt
Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age$10.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
Tokyo Classic Shoyu$15.00
egg noodle, cage free chicken clear broth, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, naruto, spinach, scallion, roasted seaweed
Original Tonkotsu$15.00
egg noodle, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, scallion, sesame, black wood ear mushroom, garlic oil
Fried Chicken Buns$8.00
cage free chicken Kara Age, sriracha mayo, organic romaine, scallions
Spicy Roasted Garlic Miso$16.00
thick egg noodle, rich pork broth, Berkshire pork belly, soft boiled egg*, marinated bamboo shoot, bean sprouts, sesame, scallion, garlic chips, chili threads
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2101 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
