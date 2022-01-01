Go
Wasabi Sushi Bars

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

7726 Forsyth • $$

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)

Popular Items

California$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Crazy$6.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, chili sauce and scallions
Miso Soup$3.00
OMG$6.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with seared white tuna, radish sprouts and a garlic olive oil
Mr. Kim$6.00
california roll topped with seared spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Playboy$6.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
7726 Forsyth

Clayton MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pastaria

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

Crushed Red - Clayton

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Pastaria Deli & Wine

Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!

