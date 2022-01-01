Go
Wasabi Sushi Bars

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

100 S Buchanan Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philadelphia$9.00
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Wasabi Special$7.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Chopstick
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
California$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Regular Soy Sauce
soy sauce options, ginger, wasabi
Playboy$7.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
Spicy Mayo$0.50
Location

100 S Buchanan Rd

Edwardsville IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

