Wasabi Sushi Bars

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

312 S Kirkwood Rd

Popular Items

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
3 pc fried veggie spring rolls
Fried Rice$5.00
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Scallop Volcano$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Rainbow Roll with Snow crab$16.00
5 types of fish and avocado, snow crab and cucumber
Eel Sauce$0.50
Spicy Salmon$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Calamari$11.00
Lightly breaded calamari served with sweet wasabi sauce and mae ploy sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
Salmon$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Location

312 S Kirkwood Rd

Kirkwood MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

