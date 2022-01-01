Go
Toast

Wasabi Sushi Bars

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Playboy$6.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
California$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Wasabi Special$6.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Chopstick disposable
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Wasabi Goons$6.00
4 pc crab rangoon
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
See full menu

Location

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive

Town and Country MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweetology

No reviews yet

Sweetology is St. Louis' premiere spot for do-it-yourself cake decorating. Visit our store to choose from cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that you can decorate in our Makery; shop our amazing collection of delectable treats, candy, chocolates, and gifts; attend a cake decorating class; host a party; or settle into a cozy chair to relax and enjoy wine, beer, or coffee paired with one of our delicious bakery items. The store features a spacious Makery workshop area as well as a private area for parties or meetings with seating for up to 24 people. Walk-ins always welcome!

Global Quesadilla Company

No reviews yet

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

The Country Club

No reviews yet

Circle 7 Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston