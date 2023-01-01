Go
Consumer picView gallery

Wasabi's - 59217 East End Rd

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

59217 East End Rd

Homer, AK 99603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

59217 East End Rd, Homer AK 99603

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alice's Champagne Palace - 195 E PIONEER AVE
orange starNo Reviews
195 E PIONEER AVE Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext
AJ's OldTown Steakhouse - 120 W Bunnell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
120 W Bunnell Ave Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext
Fat Olive's - Homer, AK
orange starNo Reviews
276 Ohlson Ln Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext
River Cafe
orange star5.0 • 4
361 Sterling Highway Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext
The Kannery
orange starNo Reviews
451 Sterling Highway Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Homer

River Cafe
orange star5.0 • 4
361 Sterling Highway Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Homer

Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Fairbanks

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Juneau

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wasabi's - 59217 East End Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston