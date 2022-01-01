Go
Wasabi Sushi Bar-O'Fallon

Come in and enjoy!

1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Chopstick
Washington$12.00
california roll topped with shredded crab mix and wasabi mayo
Philadelphia$9.00
smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Yummy$10.00
tempura crunch, snow crab, cucumber, avocado topped with crunch, spicy mayo and scallions
Teriyaki Entree$13.00
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu served with stir fry veggies and rice
Miso Soup$3.00
Playboy$7.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
California$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Wasabi Special$7.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Location

1124 Merchants Way, Suite 220

O'Fallon IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
