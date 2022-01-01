Washington Court House restaurants you'll love

Washington Court House restaurants
Toast
  • Washington Court House

Washington Court House's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Washington Court House restaurants

Two Scoops of Sugar image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Scoops of Sugar

249 E Court St, Washington Court House

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cupcakes$1.00
Cream Bread$3.00
White Bread$5.00
More about Two Scoops of Sugar
The Canteen @ Post 25 image

 

The Canteen @ Post 25

1240 Clinton Ave, Washington Court House

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$8.49
Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad
Italian Sub$8.49
Ham, pepperoni, and salami, topped with banana peppers, Italian dressing, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.49
Grilled chicken topped with bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, cheese, luttuce, tomato, & onion.
More about The Canteen @ Post 25
Streetside 62 Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetside 62 Bistro

2007 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Philly Cheesesteak -
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese
Mac Cheese Bites$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
More about Streetside 62 Bistro
Platform Coffee House image

 

Platform Coffee House

138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House

Avg 4.9 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Macchiato$4.50
Built "upside down" from a latte. Layered as flavors of choice, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, and topped with your drizzle of choice.
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Local honey drizzled throughout a fresh pull of espresso, topped with cinnamon and milk
Latte$3.75
A shot of espresso with steamed milk and light foam
*All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
More about Platform Coffee House
Orion Coffee and Tea image

 

Orion Coffee and Tea

407 South Elm Street, Washington Court House

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New York Breakfast$2.25
Latte
Plain$3.00
More about Orion Coffee and Tea
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

120 Crossings Drive, Washington Court House

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
s/o Ranch$0.59
More about Roosters
