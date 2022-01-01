Washington Court House restaurants you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Scoops of Sugar
249 E Court St, Washington Court House
Popular items
Cupcakes
$1.00
Cream Bread
$3.00
White Bread
$5.00
The Canteen @ Post 25
1240 Clinton Ave, Washington Court House
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$8.49
Our Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub, deconstructed and served as a salad
Italian Sub
$8.49
Ham, pepperoni, and salami, topped with banana peppers, Italian dressing, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
$8.49
Grilled chicken topped with bacon crumbles, ranch dressing, cheese, luttuce, tomato, & onion.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetside 62 Bistro
2007 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak
$10.99
Philly Cheesesteak -
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese
Mac Cheese Bites
$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$9.99
Platform Coffee House
138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House
Popular items
Iced Macchiato
$4.50
Built "upside down" from a latte. Layered as flavors of choice, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, and topped with your drizzle of choice.
|Honey Cinnamon Latte
Local honey drizzled throughout a fresh pull of espresso, topped with cinnamon and milk
Latte
$3.75
A shot of espresso with steamed milk and light foam
*All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
Orion Coffee and Tea
407 South Elm Street, Washington Court House
Popular items
New York Breakfast
$2.25
Latte
Plain
$3.00