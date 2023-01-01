Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Washington Court House

Washington Court House restaurants
Washington Court House restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Streetside 62 Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetside 62 Bistro

2007 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.49
More about Streetside 62 Bistro
Platform Coffee House image

 

Platform Coffee House

138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House

Avg 4.9 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Oven-roasted chicken, tomato basil feta, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, Kalamata olives, red onion, pine nuts, house Greek yogurt dressing - chopped and piled high on toasted 11-grain bread.
All sandwiches come with sea salt root ships
More about Platform Coffee House

