Paninis in Washington Court House
Washington Court House restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetside 62 Bistro
2007 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House
|Italian Panini
|$11.99
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, & Italian Dressing
Platform Coffee House
138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House
|Zesty Veggie Panini
|$6.50
Feta cheese, sliced red pepper, arugula, and pine nut hummus with our specialty THAT sauce toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press
|Avocado Turkey Panini
|$9.00
Deli-style turkey, turkey pepperoni, provolone cheese, arugula, avocado, and dijonaise sauce toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press
|Golden Griller Panini
|$5.50
Mild cheddar cheese and provolone cheese toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press