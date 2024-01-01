Paninis in Washington Court House

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Streetside 62 Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetside 62 Bistro

2007 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Panini$11.99
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, & Italian Dressing
More about Streetside 62 Bistro
Platform Coffee House image

 

Platform Coffee House

138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House

Avg 4.9 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zesty Veggie Panini$6.50
Feta cheese, sliced red pepper, arugula, and pine nut hummus with our specialty THAT sauce toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press
Avocado Turkey Panini$9.00
Deli-style turkey, turkey pepperoni, provolone cheese, arugula, avocado, and dijonaise sauce toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press
Golden Griller Panini$5.50
Mild cheddar cheese and provolone cheese toasted for a crispy outside and melty inside in our panini press
More about Platform Coffee House

