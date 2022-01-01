Washington restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Washington, D.C.

When dining out in DC, you’re sure to find an impressive array of culinary delights. Long gone are the days of an ultra-formal dining scene, although you can certainly find fine dining here if you seek it. With a wide variety of restaurants to choose from, it’s easy to dazzle your taste buds in the country’s capital.

People flock to DC from all corners of the globe. As a result, you’ll find everything here from Peruvian food to Iranian kitchens, French cuisine, Asian fusion, and much more. Because DC sits between America’s Northeast and its South, you can also find some of America’s best signature dishes here. This includes fresh oysters and crab trucked in daily from the Chesapeake Bay, and deep soul foods like catfish, fried chicken, and grits. Let the feast dominate your plate.

For authentic Chinese cuisine, head just east of downtown following H and I streets between 5th street and 8th street in Ward 2. For its famous half-smoke, look for DC's best delis, sports bars, and eateries. A half-smoke is like a hot dog only bigger, spicier, and as the locals would say, better. Grab the mustard and onions, and pass the chili sauce. You’re gonna love it.

Washington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Washington restaurants

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kobe Burger$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
French Onion Soup$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
More about Station 4
Pearl's Bagels image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Lox$9.75
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
Everything Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
More about Pearl's Bagels
Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Wild Mushrooms Taco$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll (1)$1.95
Ma Po Tofu$12.95
Vegetarian Spring Roll (1)$1.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Officina image

 

Officina

1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rosemary Focaccia$5.00
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
Cannoli$4.00
Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate
Eggplant Alla Norma Spread$8.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
More about Officina
Makan image

 

Makan

3400 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer Sate$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
Beef Rendang$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
Roti Kaya$8.00
Flaky toasted flatbread and coconut-pandan custard
More about Makan
The Duck & The Peach image

 

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
brûléed dates$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
Pot Roast Dinner$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
More about The Duck & The Peach
Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
Church Hall Classic$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
More about Church Hall
Main pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
The Burger$15.00
custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce
Kitchen Sink Burger$19.00
Half-Smoke Sausage,Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, American, Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion
More about The Eleanor DC
Timber Pizza Co. image

 

Timber Pizza Co.

809 Upshur St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Monster$15.50
Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Kale, Zucchini
Slow Roasted Pork Empanadas
Slow Roasted Pork, Pickeled Shallots, side of Pineapple Chups
Cheese Please$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
More about Timber Pizza Co.
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering

1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Beans$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
Arroz Blanco$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
Dark Meat$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
More about Po Boy Jim
Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Blackened
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Lucky Buns - Union Market image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Buns - Union Market

1309 5th St NE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EL JEFE SINGLE$12.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/COTIJA CREMA/SPICY MUSTARD/GREEN CHILE RELISH/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
LUCKY SINGLE$11.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
FRIES$6.00
HOUSE-CUT FRIES/MALT VINEGAR MAYO
More about Lucky Buns - Union Market
La Jambe Union Market image

CHEESE

La Jambe Union Market

1309 5th St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Manchego reserve 14 months
Fully aged cheese smeared with olive oil during the process. It has holes throughout the paste with a mild, slightly briny, nutty flavor. There is a peppery bite to cheeses that have reached a great age.
Foie gras entier terrine
Terrine, the preparation, is the purest experience of foie gras, since the whole raw liver is packed into a terrine mold and cooked at low temperature in a water bath.
One of the most prestigious French delicacy.
Prosciutto di Parma 24 months
Produced since Roman times and world renowned for its delicate and sweet flavor. Produced from the hind legs of specially selected heritage breed pigs and aged up to 24 months for the most prestigious Prosciuttos. A slightly nutty flavor comes from the Parmigiano Reggiano whey fed to the pigs.
More about La Jambe Union Market
Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bomboloni$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
Margherita Pizza$14.00
tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
Diavola Pizza$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
More about Piccolina
dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$13.00
avocado / tomato / onion / cilantro / lime
(gluten-free)
MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACO DE CAMARON$18.00
breaded prawn / jicama tortilla / chili powder / pickled onion (contains shellfish)
More about dLeña
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Banh Mi Combination #1$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Osteria Morini - DC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
Crostini$2.00
grilled bread, roasted garlic oil
Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
Sizzling Fajitas
Sauteed peppers and onion, refried beans, rice, cheese pico de gallo, sour cream, and corn tortillas. Choose Protein or extra Veggies
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
More about Madhatter
The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
Totopos y Salsa$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
More about Paraíso
Reveler's Hour image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
eggplant parmesan arancini$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
blue hubbard squash anolini$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
short rib peposo ravioli$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
More about Reveler's Hour
Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burnetta$13.50
Mortadella, Burrata, Pistachio, Castelvetrano Olive
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Marie (Vegetarian)$12.50
Fresh Tomato, Tomato Cream, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula
More about Little Food Studio
Beefsteak image

SALADS

Beefsteak

800 22nd Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frida Kale$10.00
Rice, Sweet Potato, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions, Lemon Honey Dressing, Corn Nuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries
Faux Joe Burger$9.00
Plant Based Meat Crumbles mixed with Veggies and Chilorio Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun
*Plant Based Meat Crumbles Contain Soy
Cauli-Power$10.00
Leafy Greens, Roasted Curried Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpea Salad, Corn Nuts
More about Beefsteak
The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
Chocolate Cake$13.00
decadence
More about The Grill
Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Irving Street$17.50
Pepperjack, fried jalapeno chips, jalapeno ranch sauce, red onion
California Dreamin'$17.50
Pepperjack, avocado, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
More about Lou's City Bar
Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Pork$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Goodness$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
The Southern Border$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
More about Root & Sprig

