Washington restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Washington, D.C.
When dining out in DC, you’re sure to find an impressive array of culinary delights. Long gone are the days of an ultra-formal dining scene, although you can certainly find fine dining here if you seek it. With a wide variety of restaurants to choose from, it’s easy to dazzle your taste buds in the country’s capital.
People flock to DC from all corners of the globe. As a result, you’ll find everything here from Peruvian food to Iranian kitchens, French cuisine, Asian fusion, and much more. Because DC sits between America’s Northeast and its South, you can also find some of America’s best signature dishes here. This includes fresh oysters and crab trucked in daily from the Chesapeake Bay, and deep soul foods like catfish, fried chicken, and grits. Let the feast dominate your plate.
For authentic Chinese cuisine, head just east of downtown following H and I streets between 5th street and 8th street in Ward 2. For its famous half-smoke, look for DC's best delis, sports bars, and eateries. A half-smoke is like a hot dog only bigger, spicier, and as the locals would say, better. Grab the mustard and onions, and pass the chili sauce. You’re gonna love it.
Washington's top cuisines
Must-try Washington restaurants
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
Pearl's Bagels
1017 7th St., NW., Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Lox
|$9.75
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
|Sesame Bagel
|$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Wild Mushrooms Taco
|$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.95
|Ma Po Tofu
|$12.95
|Vegetarian Spring Roll (1)
|$1.95
Officina
1525 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rosemary Focaccia
|$5.00
Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Sea Salt.
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Whipped Ricotta, Pistachio, Chocolate
|Eggplant Alla Norma Spread
|$8.00
Tomato, Eggplant, Ricotta Salata
Makan
3400 11th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paneer Sate
|$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
|Beef Rendang
|$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
|Roti Kaya
|$8.00
Flaky toasted flatbread and coconut-pandan custard
The Duck & The Peach
300 7th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)
|$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
|brûléed dates
|$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
|Pot Roast Dinner
|$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
|Church Hall Classic
|$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
|Cauliflower Wings
|$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
|The Burger
|$15.00
custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce
|Kitchen Sink Burger
|$19.00
Half-Smoke Sausage,Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, American, Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion
Timber Pizza Co.
809 Upshur St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Green Monster
|$15.50
Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Kale, Zucchini
|Slow Roasted Pork Empanadas
Slow Roasted Pork, Pickeled Shallots, side of Pineapple Chups
|Cheese Please
|$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC
|Popular items
|Black Beans
|$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
|Arroz Blanco
|$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
|Dark Meat
|$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp
|$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
|Wing Flight
|$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Jim's Basket
|$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
|Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Buns - Union Market
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|EL JEFE SINGLE
|$12.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/COTIJA CREMA/SPICY MUSTARD/GREEN CHILE RELISH/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
|LUCKY SINGLE
|$11.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
|FRIES
|$6.00
HOUSE-CUT FRIES/MALT VINEGAR MAYO
CHEESE
La Jambe Union Market
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Manchego reserve 14 months
Fully aged cheese smeared with olive oil during the process. It has holes throughout the paste with a mild, slightly briny, nutty flavor. There is a peppery bite to cheeses that have reached a great age.
|Foie gras entier terrine
Terrine, the preparation, is the purest experience of foie gras, since the whole raw liver is packed into a terrine mold and cooked at low temperature in a water bath.
One of the most prestigious French delicacy.
|Prosciutto di Parma 24 months
Produced since Roman times and world renowned for its delicate and sweet flavor. Produced from the hind legs of specially selected heritage breed pigs and aged up to 24 months for the most prestigious Prosciuttos. A slightly nutty flavor comes from the Parmigiano Reggiano whey fed to the pigs.
Piccolina
963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bomboloni
|$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
|Diavola Pizza
|$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$13.00
avocado / tomato / onion / cilantro / lime
(gluten-free)
|MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO
|$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$18.00
breaded prawn / jicama tortilla / chili powder / pickled onion (contains shellfish)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Banh Mi Combination #1
|$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
|Crostini
|$2.00
grilled bread, roasted garlic oil
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
|Sizzling Fajitas
Sauteed peppers and onion, refried beans, rice, cheese pico de gallo, sour cream, and corn tortillas. Choose Protein or extra Veggies
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
PASTA • TAPAS
Reveler's Hour
1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|eggplant parmesan arancini
|$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
|blue hubbard squash anolini
|$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
|short rib peposo ravioli
|$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Burnetta
|$13.50
Mortadella, Burrata, Pistachio, Castelvetrano Olive
|Sausage Roll
|$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
|Marie (Vegetarian)
|$12.50
Fresh Tomato, Tomato Cream, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula
SALADS
Beefsteak
800 22nd Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Frida Kale
|$10.00
Rice, Sweet Potato, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions, Lemon Honey Dressing, Corn Nuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries
|Faux Joe Burger
|$9.00
Plant Based Meat Crumbles mixed with Veggies and Chilorio Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun
*Plant Based Meat Crumbles Contain Soy
|Cauli-Power
|$10.00
Leafy Greens, Roasted Curried Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpea Salad, Corn Nuts
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
|Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
|Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
decadence
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Irving Street
|$17.50
Pepperjack, fried jalapeno chips, jalapeno ranch sauce, red onion
|California Dreamin'
|$17.50
Pepperjack, avocado, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Pork
|$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
|Chicken Goodness
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
|The Southern Border
|$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)