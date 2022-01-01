Washington restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Washington, D.C.

When dining out in DC, you’re sure to find an impressive array of culinary delights. Long gone are the days of an ultra-formal dining scene, although you can certainly find fine dining here if you seek it. With a wide variety of restaurants to choose from, it’s easy to dazzle your taste buds in the country’s capital.



People flock to DC from all corners of the globe. As a result, you’ll find everything here from Peruvian food to Iranian kitchens, French cuisine, Asian fusion, and much more. Because DC sits between America’s Northeast and its South, you can also find some of America’s best signature dishes here. This includes fresh oysters and crab trucked in daily from the Chesapeake Bay, and deep soul foods like catfish, fried chicken, and grits. Let the feast dominate your plate.



For authentic Chinese cuisine, head just east of downtown following H and I streets between 5th street and 8th street in Ward 2. For its famous half-smoke, look for DC's best delis, sports bars, and eateries. A half-smoke is like a hot dog only bigger, spicier, and as the locals would say, better. Grab the mustard and onions, and pass the chili sauce. You’re gonna love it.