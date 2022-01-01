Adams Morgan bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Adams Morgan restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Adams Morgan

The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Diner Royale$15.50
Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, with French Toast or Pancakes, Grits or Home Fries and Toast
Egg Sandwich$11.95
Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Breakfast Meat on an English Muffin with Home Fries.
the Cowboy Burger$14.95
8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pepper Jack, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)
More about The Diner
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sausage$14.00
House made chicken sausage (does contain pork) topped with sautéed wild mushrooms and fontina cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.
Bratwurst$14.00
Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
More about Roofers Union
Tail Up Goat image

 

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Delicata Squash$23.00
Roasted delicata squash with black walnut and fried rosemary stuffing. Serves two as a side.
Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Bake at Home Two Bite Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Icing$15.00
Six two bite bake at home cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Pan Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Pan roasted cauliflower with a date + black lime glaze with a pomegranate, red onion & herb salad. Serves two as a side.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
More about Tail Up Goat
Johnny Pistolas image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th st NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
More about Johnny Pistolas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Adams Morgan

Burritos

Map

More near Adams Morgan to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston