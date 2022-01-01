Adams Morgan bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Adams Morgan
FRENCH FRIES
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|The Diner Royale
|$15.50
Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, with French Toast or Pancakes, Grits or Home Fries and Toast
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.95
Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Breakfast Meat on an English Muffin with Home Fries.
|the Cowboy Burger
|$14.95
8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pepper Jack, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Chicken Sausage
|$14.00
House made chicken sausage (does contain pork) topped with sautéed wild mushrooms and fontina cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.
|Bratwurst
|$14.00
Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
Tail Up Goat
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington
|Roasted Delicata Squash
|$23.00
Roasted delicata squash with black walnut and fried rosemary stuffing. Serves two as a side.
Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
|Bake at Home Two Bite Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Icing
|$15.00
Six two bite bake at home cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
|Pan Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
Pan roasted cauliflower with a date + black lime glaze with a pomegranate, red onion & herb salad. Serves two as a side.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.