Cookies in Adams Morgan
Adams Morgan restaurants that serve cookies
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Cookies 'n' Cream Shake
|$8.50
Oreo Cookies and Vanilla Ice Cream
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.00
Classic Cinnamon-Sugar Cookie
|Mexican Wedding Cookies (2)
|$3.00
Buttery, Pecan Cookie Dusted in powdered Sugar
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Lots of Chips!
Tail Up Goat
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington
|Cookie Pack for Sunday
|$12.00
4 cookies!
(2) chocolate chip with dark, milk, and white chocolate
(2) oatmeal raisin cookies with sunflower seeds, golden raisins, ginger, and honey
*no substitutions
Available for pickup 3/6 between 5:00-8:00pm
|Cookie Pack for Saturday
|$12.00
4 cookies!
(2) chocolate chip with dark, milk, and white chocolate
(2) oatmeal raisin cookies with sunflower seeds, golden raisins, ginger, and honey
*no substitutions
This cookie pack is available for pickup on 3/5 from 5:00-8:00pm