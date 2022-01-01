Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Adams Morgan

Adams Morgan restaurants
Adams Morgan restaurants that serve cookies

The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n' Cream Shake$8.50
Oreo Cookies and Vanilla Ice Cream
More about The Diner
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.00
Classic Cinnamon-Sugar Cookie
Mexican Wedding Cookies (2)$3.00
Buttery, Pecan Cookie Dusted in powdered Sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Lots of Chips!
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Item pic

 

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Pack for Sunday$12.00
4 cookies!
(2) chocolate chip with dark, milk, and white chocolate
(2) oatmeal raisin cookies with sunflower seeds, golden raisins, ginger, and honey
*no substitutions
Available for pickup 3/6 between 5:00-8:00pm
Cookie Pack for Saturday$12.00
4 cookies!
(2) chocolate chip with dark, milk, and white chocolate
(2) oatmeal raisin cookies with sunflower seeds, golden raisins, ginger, and honey
*no substitutions
This cookie pack is available for pickup on 3/5 from 5:00-8:00pm
More about Tail Up Goat

