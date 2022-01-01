Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Adams Morgan

Adams Morgan restaurants
Adams Morgan restaurants that serve grilled chicken

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
grilled half chicken$37.00
spicy calabrian honey butter, chicories, buttermilk dressing and salt roasted potatoes
More about Reveler's Hour
FRENCH FRIES

The DINER

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wings$11.00
Grilled Chicken Wings with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Nachos$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream
More about The DINER
Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream.
More about Tryst Coffeehouse

