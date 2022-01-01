Washington American restaurants you'll love

Visit the DC metro area for American fare that everyone will love. From gastropubs downtown to the hidden gems of the northwest side near Howard University. There are delicious classic American dishes to be enjoyed around every turn. Simply search “American cuisine near me” and you’re on your way to a savory selection of restaurants.

Choose from steak and mashed potatoes, juicy cheeseburgers, and southern home cooking that will satisfy every craving. Get your appetite ready for crispy fried chicken, chili, and fresh seafood. American and New American cuisine encompasses many popular dishes. Chances are you’ll find your favorites for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in DC.

If you’re feeling like a good meal and a solid brew, check out the local breweries off New York Ave for food and fun. If you’re looking for cocktails, visit the northwest side of Washington just off H Street for bars and lounges. Whiskey lounges, cocktail bars, and even a distillery or two are available for tastings and catching up with friends. This city is full of rich history, activities, and some of the tastiest food in the country. Whether you’re a local or tourist there is much to enjoy about Washington DC.

Must-try American restaurants in Washington

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kobe Burger$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
French Onion Soup$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
More about Station 4
The Duck & The Peach image

 

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
brûléed dates$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
Pot Roast Dinner$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
More about The Duck & The Peach
Main pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Burger$15.00
custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce
Fish & Chips$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
Kitchen Sink Burger$19.00
Half-Smoke Sausage,Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, American, Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion
More about The Eleanor DC
Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
More about Po Boy Jim
Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Blackened
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Banh Mi Combination #1$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
The Dabney image

 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

Avg 5 (17431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trade Secrets$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Dabnog$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
More about The Dabney
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Totopos y Salsa$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
More about Paraíso
The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
Chocolate Cake$13.00
decadence
More about The Grill
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Busboys and Poets French Toast$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Scarlet Oak image

 

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
Double Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
NY Strip Steak$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
More about Scarlet Oak
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
The Fainting Goat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
Goat Cheese Fondue$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
More about The Fainting Goat
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Shilling Canning Company image

 

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Roasted Steak Frites$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
Housemade Garlic Sausage$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
More about Shilling Canning Company
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ventura Highway$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
Buffalo Stomp$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach Salad$12.00
gala apple, cranberry, white cheddar,
candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette
Original Greek$12.00
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion,
pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
spinach, herbed pee wee potatoes, lemon buerre blanc
More about Chef Geoff's
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Bone-In Wings (8)$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Busboys and Poets French Toast$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Residents Cafe & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
Basque Cheseecake$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Turkish Eggs$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$13.00
Cobb Salad$16.00
Turkey Club$13.00
More about Stoney's on L
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
More about Yardbird
The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boss Fries$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Fried Whiting Platter$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
Cajun Corn$3.00
side
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Calico DC image

 

Calico DC

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
The Camden$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Chili Tots$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
More about Calico DC

