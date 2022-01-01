Washington American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in Washington, DC
Visit the DC metro area for American fare that everyone will love. From gastropubs downtown to the hidden gems of the northwest side near Howard University. There are delicious classic American dishes to be enjoyed around every turn. Simply search “American cuisine near me” and you’re on your way to a savory selection of restaurants.
Choose from steak and mashed potatoes, juicy cheeseburgers, and southern home cooking that will satisfy every craving. Get your appetite ready for crispy fried chicken, chili, and fresh seafood. American and New American cuisine encompasses many popular dishes. Chances are you’ll find your favorites for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in DC.
If you’re feeling like a good meal and a solid brew, check out the local breweries off New York Ave for food and fun. If you’re looking for cocktails, visit the northwest side of Washington just off H Street for bars and lounges. Whiskey lounges, cocktail bars, and even a distillery or two are available for tastings and catching up with friends. This city is full of rich history, activities, and some of the tastiest food in the country. Whether you’re a local or tourist there is much to enjoy about Washington DC.
Must-try American restaurants in Washington
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Kobe Burger
|$26.00
Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic-Focaccia Croutons
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Gratinèe with Gruyère Cheese
The Duck & The Peach
300 7th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)
|$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
|brûléed dates
|$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
|Pot Roast Dinner
|$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|The Burger
|$15.00
custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw
|Kitchen Sink Burger
|$19.00
Half-Smoke Sausage,Bacon, Ham, Fried Egg, American, Cheddar, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp
|$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
|Wing Flight
|$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Jim's Basket
|$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
|Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Banh Mi Combination #1
|$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
The Dabney
122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Trade Secrets
|$30.00
johnny drum bourbon, santa maria al monte amaro, blackberry, rosemary, & lime (serves two)
|Prix Fixe Menu
FIRST COURSE:
Radicchio Salad, Fennel, Blood Orange, Barrel Aged Sorghum Vinaigrette
/ Cream of Cauliflower Soup, Country Ham, Hazelnut, Black Truffle
MAIN COURSE:
Poached Lobster, Heirloom Grits, Pepperonata
/ Hearth Grilled Pork Loin & Belly, Charred Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprout, Golden Raisin, Brown Butter Vinaigrette
|Dabnog
|$48.00
bourbon, rye, rum, madeira, sorghum,
milk & cream, farm eggs, & nutmeg (serves four)
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
|Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
|Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
decadence
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Scarlet Oak
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
|NY Strip Steak
|$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Fainting Goat
1330 U Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pie #1
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
|Goat Cheese Fondue
|$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Wood Roasted Steak Frites
|$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
|Housemade Garlic Sausage
|$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
|Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce
|$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ventura Highway
|$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
|Buffalo Stomp
|$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
|The Impossible Vegetarian Burger
|$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
gala apple, cranberry, white cheddar,
candied walnuts, maple cider vinaigrette
|Original Greek
|$12.00
romaine, feta, olives, cucumbers, red onion,
pepperoncini, pita croutons, red pepper
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.00
spinach, herbed pee wee potatoes, lemon buerre blanc
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Bone-In Wings (8)
|$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Residents Cafe & Bar
1306 18th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
|Basque Cheseecake
|$11.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
|Turkish Eggs
|$14.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
Stoney's on L
2101 L St. NW #103, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
fresh chives
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Boss Fries
|$16.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
|Fried Whiting Platter
|$13.99
Fried Whiting, fries, and hushpuppies.
|Cajun Corn
|$3.00
side
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.