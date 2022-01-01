Washington Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Washington

East Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

East Street Cafe

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 3 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Basil Chicken$14.25
Bulgogi$15.05
Coco Fried Rice$14.05
More about East Street Cafe
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun$6.50
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
Chicken Potstickers$8.00
Chicken, sweet corn, shiitake mushrooms, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
Chicken Basil Kapow$16.00
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
More about Bangkok Joe's
China Chilcano image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aeropuerto$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
Donburi Tuna$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
Tam Tam$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
More about China Chilcano
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crabmeat Rangoon (5 PCS)$8.95
Fried wonton filled with crabmeat and cream cheese.
General Tso's Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce with steamed broccoli.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 PCS)$6.50
Mixed vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with home made sweet and sour sauce.
More about Banana Leaves
Cranes image

TAPAS

Cranes

724 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duck Gyoza$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
Churros$12.00
Churros with miso caramel and sesame chocolate
Smoked Hamachi$15.00
Cold smoked with citrus dashi, avocado, and ikura.
More about Cranes
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
More about TaKorean
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
More about TaKorean

