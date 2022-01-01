Washington Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Washington
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
East Street Cafe
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
Popular items
|Spicy Basil Chicken
|$14.25
|Bulgogi
|$15.05
|Coco Fried Rice
|$14.05
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
Popular items
|Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun
|$6.50
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
|Chicken Potstickers
|$8.00
Chicken, sweet corn, shiitake mushrooms, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
|Chicken Basil Kapow
|$16.00
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
Popular items
|Aeropuerto
|$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
|Donburi Tuna
|$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
|Tam Tam
|$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
Popular items
|1 Taco
|$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
Popular items
|Crabmeat Rangoon (5 PCS)
|$8.95
Fried wonton filled with crabmeat and cream cheese.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$15.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce with steamed broccoli.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls (2 PCS)
|$6.50
Mixed vegetables wrapped in wonton skin, deep fried and served with home made sweet and sour sauce.
TAPAS
Cranes
724 9th Street NW, Washington
Popular items
|Duck Gyoza
|$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
|Churros
|$12.00
Churros with miso caramel and sesame chocolate
|Smoked Hamachi
|$15.00
Cold smoked with citrus dashi, avocado, and ikura.
TaKorean
1301 U Street NW, Washington
Popular items
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz
|$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz