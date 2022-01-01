Washington bagel & donut spots you'll love

Pearl's Bagels image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Lox$9.75
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
Everything Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
Sesame Bagel$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
More about Pearl's Bagels
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bun$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Small Spicy Steak Fries$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Call Your Mother Deli image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Star Premier Latke Platter$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
S'mores Pie$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
Apple Pie$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
More about Call Your Mother Deli
Call Your Mother image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
S'mores Pie$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
Apple Upside Down Cake$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
More about Call Your Mother
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
Latkes$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Orders of 8-Piece Classic Fried Chicken$92.00
32-piece classic fried chicken. (16x Dark, 16x White. No Substitutions)
12 Assorted Doughnuts$38.00
2 maple bacon, 2 crème brûlée, 2 vanilla glaze, 2 PB&J, and one each of the special monthly flavors
Box of Coffee$25.00
96oz. dark roast coffee with cups, lids, cream and sugar.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Build Your Own. Fried chicken breast on your choice of bun. Add toppings of your choice.
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Fried Chicken Honey$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain CC$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Uptowner Cafe image

 

Uptowner Cafe

2023 G Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Uptowner Cafe

