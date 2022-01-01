Washington bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Washington
More about Pearl's Bagels
Pearl's Bagels
1017 7th St., NW., Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Lox
|$9.75
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
|Sesame Bagel
|$2.00
Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Honey Bun
|$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Small Spicy Steak Fries
|$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Call Your Mother Deli
BAGELS
Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|5 Star Premier Latke Platter
|$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
|S'mores Pie
|$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
|Apple Pie
|$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
More about Call Your Mother
BAGELS
Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie
|$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
|S'mores Pie
|$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
|Apple Upside Down Cake
|$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|The Mountain View
|$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
|Latkes
|$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Thunderbird
|$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|4 Orders of 8-Piece Classic Fried Chicken
|$92.00
32-piece classic fried chicken. (16x Dark, 16x White. No Substitutions)
|12 Assorted Doughnuts
|$38.00
2 maple bacon, 2 crème brûlée, 2 vanilla glaze, 2 PB&J, and one each of the special monthly flavors
|Box of Coffee
|$25.00
96oz. dark roast coffee with cups, lids, cream and sugar.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Build Your Own. Fried chicken breast on your choice of bun. Add toppings of your choice.
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Fried Chicken Honey
|$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Pastrami Sun City
|$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Plain CC
|$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.